The severe threat is ending; flooding remains a concern for a bit longer
Rain will be on and off as we head into Saturday
As we head into the overnight hours, the severe threat will wrap up as cooler, more stable air moves in behind a departing front. We’ll still see lingering rain throughout the night and into Saturday though, which could further agitate any ongoing flooding issues, Temps tonight will fall into the upper 40s-mid 50s.
A FLOOD WATCH WILL CONTINUE FOR POCAHONTAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL AND BUCHANAN counties until 8 AM Saturday.
Localized flooding issues will be possible overnight, especially in low-lying areas, especially in areas that received heavy downpours earlier.
Rain will lighten up as we head into Saturday, but will be on and off throughout the day. We’ll be cool as well as damp, with highs in the 50s, and a bit breezy at times.
We should dry out overnight Saturday night and into Sunday. Lingering clouds still look possible at times on Mother’s Day, and we will still be a bit cool for this time of year, with highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s for most.
Next week looks warmer and drier at a glance...stay tuned!
