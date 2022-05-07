The severe threat is ending; flooding remains a concern for a bit longer

OVERNIGHT FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the overnight hours, the severe threat will wrap up as cooler, more stable air moves in behind a departing front. We’ll still see lingering rain throughout the night and into Saturday though, which could further agitate any ongoing flooding issues, Temps tonight will fall into the upper 40s-mid 50s.

UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY- WESTERN SLOPES

A FLOOD WATCH WILL CONTINUE FOR POCAHONTAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL AND BUCHANAN counties until 8 AM Saturday.

SHOWERS STAY INTO SATURDAY

Localized flooding issues will be possible overnight, especially in low-lying areas, especially in areas that received heavy downpours earlier.

TOMORROW

Rain will lighten up as we head into Saturday, but will be on and off throughout the day. We’ll be cool as well as damp, with highs in the 50s, and a bit breezy at times.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We should dry out overnight Saturday night and into Sunday. Lingering clouds still look possible at times on Mother’s Day, and we will still be a bit cool for this time of year, with highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s for most.

6-10 DAY OUTLOOK

Next week looks warmer and drier at a glance...stay tuned!

