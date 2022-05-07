Advertisement

The severe threat is ending; flooding remains a concern for a bit longer

Rain will be on and off as we head into Saturday
FLOOD WATCH OVERNIGHT FOR WESTERN SLOPES
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OVERNIGHT FORECAST
As we head into the overnight hours, the severe threat will wrap up as cooler, more stable air moves in behind a departing front. We’ll still see lingering rain throughout the night and into Saturday though, which could further agitate any ongoing flooding issues, Temps tonight will fall into the upper 40s-mid 50s.

UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY- WESTERN SLOPES
A FLOOD WATCH WILL CONTINUE FOR POCAHONTAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL AND BUCHANAN counties until 8 AM Saturday.

SHOWERS STAY INTO SATURDAY
Localized flooding issues will be possible overnight, especially in low-lying areas, especially in areas that received heavy downpours earlier.

TOMORROW
Rain will lighten up as we head into Saturday, but will be on and off throughout the day. We’ll be cool as well as damp, with highs in the 50s, and a bit breezy at times.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK
We should dry out overnight Saturday night and into Sunday. Lingering clouds still look possible at times on Mother’s Day, and we will still be a bit cool for this time of year, with highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s for most.

6-10 DAY OUTLOOK
Next week looks warmer and drier at a glance...stay tuned!

