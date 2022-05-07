Advertisement

Record debt: Consumers are racking up credit card debt at record rates

The Federal Reserve reports consumer debt is up to more than $52 billion as of March 2022.
The Federal Reserve reports consumer debt is up to more than $52 billion as of March 2022.(rattanakun via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - U.S. consumers are racking up credit card debt at record rates.

The Federal Reserve reports consumer debt levels for March 2022 climbed by more than $52 billion. Revolving credit, which includes credit cards, surged by more than 21%.

Officials said those credit card bills are likely going to be harder to pay off because interest rates are also expected to rise.

Americans are making more money, as average hourly earnings have gone up by more than 5% in the past year, but their paychecks aren’t going much further with the highest inflation in 40 years.

Analysts say it’s not clear yet if the increase in credit card debt is a sign of confidence in the economy or a sign of concern.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange in a...
‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022
A 22-year-old man convicted of killing two young men execution-style in 2019 will spend the...
Man sentenced to life in prison for execution style murders
First lady Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenskyy, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr...
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
The last civilians have been evacuated from the steelworks plant in Mariupol, but Ukrainian...
Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a horse...
Queen’s home movies to be in new documentary for Jubilee