Raleigh County NAACP Chapter hosts candidate forum in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Voters in Beckley on Friday got a chance to hear from candidates on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary election. Hosted by the NAACP’s Raleigh County chapter, candidates were given five minutes to reply to questions from voters following a round of opening statements.

Nine candidates from a range of local and state races were present for the event, and answered questions on a variety of topics.

“I like to hit these just to see what they actually stand for,” said Brian Akers. “You can always hear their soundbites but they’re usually you know, ‘pro-life, pro-choice, religious,’ that thing. I like to see where they stand on some more, things that relate to me.”

Friday’s forum provided a final chance for voters to see many candidates in-person before Tuesday’s primary. Questions ranged from Medicare funding and abortion, to public safety and more.

“The question that I had for our candidates was how they felt about Narcan training for youth,” said Elaina Hurley.

Hurley said advocating for such training is a part of her job as a recovery support specialist -- but for all attendees present on Friday, the opportunity was seen as a true privilege.

“I’m a formerly incarcerated person,” said Akers. “Actually just got my right to vote back maybe a month ago.”

“We have to be the change that we want to see,” said Hurley. “I’m here to be the change that I want to see. I can sit in my chair of complacency and complain about the state of the nation, but until we get involved such as we are here today, nothing changes.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.