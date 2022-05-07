Rain will be moving out of our area tonight, leaving us with cloudy skies tomorrow.

After a rough day yesterday, we saw a steady rain today bringing much cooler conditions. Temperatures overnight tonight will drop down into the low 40s, quite a bit below average for this time of year. We will see this rain linger on until right around midnight when we begin to dry out, keeping mostly cloudy skies into tomorrow.

Tomorrow we will stay cloudy right up until the middle of the afternoon. The sun will begin to peek out from the clouds after or around 3 PM, and temperatures will remain cool topping off right around 60 degrees. Temperatures tomorrow night will be chilly once again, bottoming out in the lower 40s.

Looking ahead, however, things will begin to look up! The sun returns on Monday bringing with it temperatures back up in the 70s! We will continue to see sunny skies and temps in the 70s through about Thursday.

