Princeton Police Department tests potential hires’ physical fitness

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Police Department tested applicants’ physical abilities Saturday morning at the Princeton soccer field, as applicants were tested on push-ups, sit-ups and a 1.5 mile run.

As of Saturday, officers said there was one open position with another potentially opening up soon. The department has to keep an ongoing list of potential officers in-case a replacement is needed unexpectedly.

Saturday’s applicants were seeking the position of Patrolman, and one officer there said while such physical fitness tests are important, applicants are usually able to get through it. Along with needing to meet a set number of push-ups and sit-ups in a minute’s time, the 1.5 mile run must be completed in at least 14.5 minutes.

“[It’s] pretty easy if you’re halfway in shape,” said Sgt. Evan Nunn. “There’s a lot of applicants that run it much faster than that, and there’s some that can’t. But with a little if training it’s fairly easy to accomplish.”

