James Monroe’s Shad Sauvage signs with Alice Lloyd men’s basketball

By Hannah Howard
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Monroe’s Shad Sauvage put pen to paper on Friday. He’s headed to Alice Lloyd College to join the men’s basketball team.

Sauvage left a mark on his high school program, helping to lead the boys basketball team to its first ever state title. He also racked up 1,717 points scored for the Mavericks with over 300 three-point shots -- among many other achievements.

WVVA caught up with the newest Eagle and his dad/high school coach.

