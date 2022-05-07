Hospitals across the country participate in National Nurses Week

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today marks the start of National Nurses Week, and it starts with National Nurses Day, which honors these vital healthcare workers. But with the appreciation of nurses, comes the acknowledgment that there aren’t enough of them.

There’s been a well-documented nursing shortage making headlines across the country since the start of the pandemic. Many hospitals have even implemented sign-on bonuses and other incentives to lure more nurses to their facilities.

It is a problem that is plaguing nearly every healthcare facility in the United States, including here in the two Virginias.

We spoke with nurses and administrators in Raleigh and Mercer Counties. The shortage has depleted their nursing staff as well.

“We want to make sure that we take care of the nurses we have on staff and that we can recruit and retain more nurses into our ranks,” shared Marsha Jamison, Chief Nursing Officer at Raleigh General Hospital.

Jamison has more than three decades under her belt and has learned to roll with the punches. But a younger nurse on the floor at Raleigh General Hospital says he wasn’t expecting the challenges but was surprised by the rewards in his chosen career.

“Nursing is hard, I’m not gonna lie about that,” said Justin Smitherman. “But it is such a rewarding profession. Just knowing that you have patients that come in and they’re very sick and they need you, and you can be there for them and give back to them and touch them in positive ways, and they’ll remember that for the rest of their life.”

The end of National Nurses Week falls on May 12, the birthday of legendary nurse, Florence Nightingale. But her name isn’t alone among historic nurses, from Clara Barton to Mary Eliza Mahoney and every name in between- executives say nurses show a dedication that deserves praise beyond one week.

They say it’s worthy of 52 weeks of appreciation.

“Nurses have weathered the storm,” Karen Bowling, President and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, shared. “I mean, they are those ones there by the bedside taking care of these challenging patients and doing so with a smile on their face. The profession is so important, and if you are the type of person that wants to make a difference being a nurse can do that.”

The State of West Virginia recently invested millions of dollars to expand nursing programs to educate the next generation of nurses.

