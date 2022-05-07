The Greenbrier’s ‘Concours D’Elegance’ raises money for good causes

GREENBRIER, W.Va. (WVVA) -Cars, Cocktails, and Ferrari test rides. Concours D’Elegance is an event happening at The Greenbrier May 6-8.

The 5th annual Concours D’ elegance revved up this weekend.

“This is a three-day celebration of the automobile, here at The Greenbrier. This is our 5th anniversary, so we are excited about it. We are two days in and tomorrow is our biggest day of the whole thing, but we are excited about all of the events, " said Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations, The Greenbrier.

The Greenbrier was expecting more of a turn out, but the rain seemed to downpour and detour guests.

“Our cars today for cars and cocktails were down today. A lot of the cars that we had registered didn’t show up, but we normally have this event out on the golf course, but we moved it all out here onto the hard top to take care of the golf course and to take care of the cars. So probably about half of the cars showed up but the people who are here are enjoying themselves and seem to be happy and ignoring the rain and enjoying the cars,” said Huffman.

The event is all about giving back to charity. The Greenbrier has three charities that are their charitable partners with the event. The charities are AACA Library and Research Center, West Virginia Autism Training Center, and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

They have a charitable dinner on Saturday, May 7, with a live auction. That helps raise money for those charities.

“It’s a way to honor the history of automobiles, have a lot of fun, and give back to those charities,” said Huffman.

