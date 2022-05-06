WVVA News invited to tour Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - After months of reporting on conditions inside Southern Regional Jail, WVVA News was invited for a tour of the facility on Thursday.

For security reasons, cameras were not allowed inside the jail. Department of Homeland Security Sec. Jeff Sandy led the tour through everything from the quarantine units to the water fountains to the medical wing. He said the staff were not notified in advance of the surprise visit. And, in an effort to resolve future potential problems faster, he released a number relatives of inmates can call to report a problem at 304-558-2036 moving forward.

“We want to use that number so that the public has the ability to call and report an incident. We’ll be able to investigate that incident. If it is factual, we will resolve it. And I promise the public, we will resolve it.

A source inside the jail previously reported that additional maintenance crews were called in after WVVA News’ first reports on water issues at the facility. During Thursday’s visit, we were given the opportunity to test those water sources to confirm they are now in working order.

WVVA News was also given the opportunity to look at all of the supplies the facility is in hand, from the toilet paper to mattresses to cups to boats for inmates to place their mats.

“You know we can’t keep them from sleeping on the floor. But we have the products for them to sleep above ground a plastic bed frame mattress.”

During the tour, senior staff said the jail has nearly twice the amount of inmates it was designed to hold. When asked whether a new facility is needed, Sec. Sandy said the bigger issue is the current shortage of Correctional Officers, with so many at Southern Regional Jail working 16-hour shift after 16-hour shift right now and so very little downtime in between.

“We need to address hiring people. We need to be able to hire people. Law enforcement, State Police, no one wants to work in law enforcement and corrections. Even if we built a new facility, we have to have the employees to staff it,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.