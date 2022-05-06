Advertisement

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner still detained amid start of the regular season

Brittney Griner remains in Russia after she was detained arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February.(Russian State TV)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
(CNN) - The WNBA’s new season tips off Friday, but the detainment of superstar Brittney Griner is weighing heavily over the league.

Russian authorities in Moscow arrested Griner in February.

Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, is accused of smuggling cannabis oil in her luggage, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

It remains unconfirmed what substance was actually in the vape pen she had.

To highlight her detainment, every WNBA team will display a special court decal with Griner’s initials and number.

Earlier this week, the U.S. State Department classified her arrest as a “wrongful detention.”

Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic committee is also working to get her released.

