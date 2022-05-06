Advertisement

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Damaging winds, hail, locally heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado is possible today
By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some showers are moving through the region and will continue throughout the morning hours. The rain will keep us cooler with high temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Rain and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and some of which could become strong to severe.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening.(WVVA WEATHER)

Damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy downpours are possible with some storms later today. There is a very low chance that we could also see a weak/brief tornado as well. Some localized flooding issues are possible with any heavy thunderstorms that move through the region.

Some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds,...
Some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy downpours are possible. We cannot even rule out an isolated tornado.(WVVA WEATHER)
Some localized flooding is possible today with any heavy downpours.
Some localized flooding is possible today with any heavy downpours.(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain and thunderstorms will continue this evening, but the severe threat will diminish heading into the overnight hours. Showers are possible at times tonight with lows getting down into the upper 40s and 50s.

Rain will continue to fall at times tonight.
Rain will continue to fall at times tonight.(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will fall at times throughout the day tomorrow with highs in the 50s. We will dry up just in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s.

We will stay soggy on Saturday but drier conditions are expected for Mother's Day.
We will stay soggy on Saturday but drier conditions are expected for Mother's Day.(WVVA WEATHER)

We look to stay dry for quite a while heading into next week and temperatures will be warming up into the 70s as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

FLOOD WATCH OVERNIGHT FOR WESTERN SLOPES
The severe threat is ending; flooding remains a concern for a bit longer
Severe storms possible today
Severe storms possible today
Full video forecast: severe storms possible Friday
Full video forecast: severe storms possible Friday
FRIDAY TOMORROW
Clouds build in tonight; strong-to-severe storms possible Friday