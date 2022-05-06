Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Some showers are moving through the region and will continue throughout the morning hours. The rain will keep us cooler with high temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Rain and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and some of which could become strong to severe.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy downpours are possible with some storms later today. There is a very low chance that we could also see a weak/brief tornado as well. Some localized flooding issues are possible with any heavy thunderstorms that move through the region.

Some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy downpours are possible. We cannot even rule out an isolated tornado. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some localized flooding is possible today with any heavy downpours. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain and thunderstorms will continue this evening, but the severe threat will diminish heading into the overnight hours. Showers are possible at times tonight with lows getting down into the upper 40s and 50s.

Rain will continue to fall at times tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will fall at times throughout the day tomorrow with highs in the 50s. We will dry up just in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s.

We will stay soggy on Saturday but drier conditions are expected for Mother's Day. (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to stay dry for quite a while heading into next week and temperatures will be warming up into the 70s as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

