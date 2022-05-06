Advertisement

Southern Regional Jail works to recruit Corrections Officers, especially minorities


A shortage of correctional officers is one of the biggest issues facing the W.Va. Regional Jail System, Dept. of Homeland Security Sec. Jeff Sandy said during a media tour of the facility on Thursday.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - A shortage of correctional officers is one of the biggest issues facing the W.Va. Regional Jail System, Dept. of Homeland Security Sec. Jeff Sandy said during a media tour of the facility on Thursday.

At Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) and others facilities across the state, he said officers are repeatedly working 16-hour shifts with very little downtime in between. But just as concerning, he said, is the lack of minority representation.

“Ninety-six percent of the people we employ are White. So it’s just that we need to balance our workforce,” he said.

As part of Thursday’s tour, WVVA News had the opportunity to talk to the lead recruiter at SRJ about efforts to attract more minorities to the field of corrections.

“A lot of youth, especially African-American youth, they’re hesitant to take jobs in law enforcement due to the things they see out in the press and in the community,” said Maj. Jean-Paul DeJarnett.

Field Training Officer Robert Borders Jr. reiterated that concern. “Our job entails community safety as a whole and we need to bridge that gap between corrections, law enforcement, and the community.”

To help recruit officers, SRJ is hosting a recruiting event on Wednesday, May 25th, at the jail’s location on Airport Road.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma or GED, and be able to pass a background and physical agility test. Anyone may stop by to apply between the hours of 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Benefits include Health/Life Insurance, Retirement Plan, Paid Vacation/Holiday and Paid Sick Leave.

If hired before July 1, 2022, officers will receive an additional $2,550 pay raise

