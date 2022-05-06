Raleigh County Housing Authority gets fresh start at new location

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - After an FBI investigation nearly shut down the Raleigh County Housing Authority, the agency is back in business under new leadership.

Along with the fresh start, the housing authority also moved into a brand new building on Robert C. Byrd Drive on Friday.

Former Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick has stepped in temporarily as the board’s chairman to help steer the organization back on track after it was placed under ‘troubled status’ by HUD inspectors prior to the Pandemic.

While a separate FBI investigation into the agency still ongoing, Hedrick is working to ensure the continuation of federal funding at the new location.

“You don’t grow to ten counties and stay in the same building you were 30 years ago. It was time,” he said during Friday’s ribbon-cutting with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

Hedrick said the agency is currently looking for a new accountant and will eventually be seeking a new Executive Director as well.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.