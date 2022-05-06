Advertisement

Police: Pursuit suspect injures self in 2nd escape attempt

File photo
File photo(KPTV file image.)
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A pursuit suspect injured himself while attempting to flee officers on foot at the Bluefield Police Department following his arrest Thursday evening, according to Chief Dennis Dillow.

The man, who Dillow said, ‘jumped off the building,’ was taken to the hospital.

The chase began when officers attempted to pull the man over for reckless driving on East Wayne Street, according to police. The pursuit ended on Ellis Street.

Chief Dillow said charges were expected to be filed against the man.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Shad Sauvage signs with Alice Lloyd
James Monroe’s Shad Sauvage signs with Alice Lloyd men’s basketball
Voters in Beckley heard from nine candidates leading up to Tuesday's primary election
Raleigh County NAACP Chapter hosts candidate forum in Beckley
National Nurses Week
Hospitals across the country participate in National Nurses Week
Meet the candidates for the 9th W.Va. Senate District
Home damaged by fallen tree
Greenbrier Co. resident reports damage from afternoon storm