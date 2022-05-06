Police: Pursuit suspect injures self in 2nd escape attempt

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A pursuit suspect injured himself while attempting to flee officers on foot at the Bluefield Police Department following his arrest Thursday evening, according to Chief Dennis Dillow.

The man, who Dillow said, ‘jumped off the building,’ was taken to the hospital.

The chase began when officers attempted to pull the man over for reckless driving on East Wayne Street, according to police. The pursuit ended on Ellis Street.

Chief Dillow said charges were expected to be filed against the man.

