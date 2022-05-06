Meet the candidates for the 9th W.Va. Senate District

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Roberts versus Bates is a race getting a lot of attention. We asked both candidates the same three questions and gave them the same amount of time to answer. The two candidates recently clashed at an election event at the Tamarack in Beckley. Our first question: Tell us about that incident.

“I said he’s part of the Raleigh progressives, has been since 2016 at least. Where he’s been hosting meetings and was involved in posting and sharing their posts and being on their posts of Raleigh progressives. So what I said was he is definitely not a conservative Republican,” said Incumbent Sen. Rollan Roberts.

“I think we’re at a point now in the campaign where unfortunately things get pretty chippy. So it’s kinda of amusing to me that I get called a socialist at a Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce event where I’m the former chair of the chamber. I haven’t been involved in that organization for twenty years,” said Del. Mick Bates

Question two: Talk about your biggest mistake or failure in your career and what did you learn from it?

“I have learned that the world in Charleston with legislature is it’s own world and many ways it’s shielded from the outside world and I think I was probably not prepared to realize how many lobbyists there are and special interests in Charleston. There are hundreds of registered lobbyists and I think maybe I was naive when I first when in four years ago thinking I could trust people in certain ways and rely upon their word,” said Sen. Roberts.

“Professionally I’ve had quite a good deal of success. I’ve surrounded myself with very capable people. So I’ve been able to create jobs and build a business that’s been successful, grow that business into two counties. I’m growing in a third county. So we all learn from our mistakes, experience is the best teacher. So I’m much more effective in what I do now than I was before,” said Del. Bates.

Question three: What’s your plan to improve tourism in the 9th state senate district?

“We’ve got to move forward with the preparations of what’s going to happen with the development between Beckley and Summersville with the New River Gorge National Park designation. That’s what I’m trying to work with. Obviously in the midst of that bring in some good paying jobs and lift up the opportunities that we have here in Southern West Virginia. Not just my district but the whole southern part of the state,” said Sen. Roberts.

“We’ve got great momentum here. This district is all of Raleigh County, all of Wyoming County and the portion of Fayette County that extends up to Oak Hill. So the world’s spotlight has been on this part of the world. Southern West Virginia with the new river preserve in a way or time. Certainly the time that I’ve been here for 30 years. Our energy sector is burning. We’ve got to bring people into West Virginia,” said Del. Bates.

West Virginia’s primary election is Tuesday, May 10.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.