Kick off your Sunday shoes as BHS’ theatre department performs ‘Footloose’

Emily Ward and Andrew Spencer take on the roles made famous by Lori Singer & Kevin Bacon.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The iconic 1984 musical drama Footloose is making a leap from the big screen to the Bluefield High School stage.

The story centers on Ren McCormack a teenager from Chicago who moves to a small town, where he attempts to overturn a ban on dancing.

Andrew Spencer is taking on the role made famous by Kevin Bacon and taking on the female lead in this production is Emily Ward.

The duo stopped by WVVA Today to tell our Joshua Bolden all about the upcoming weekend performances; which you can watch in the videos above.

The shows are taking place on the campus of Bluefield High inside the Performing Arts Center--Saturday at 7 PM and Sunday at 3 PM.

It is located at 535 W. Cumberland Rd, Bluefield, WV 24701. Tickets are $7 for students and $12 for adults.

You can purchase tickets here.

