Greenbrier Co. resident reports damage from afternoon storm

LESLIE, W.Va. (WVVA) - There are reports that serious weather is being reported in the two Virginias. One viewer reported damage to their home in Western Greenbrier County. The viewer’s home is in the Leslie community and he says fallen trees caused damage to a home there.

He says it happened after 1PM on Friday, May 6. He says his neighbors saw a tornado but the National Weather Service has not confirmed that.

“My neighbor said that he opened up the door and looked and he said it was a tornado. It came from the back side of our property and they were trying to get the door shut and they couldn’t shut the door. There’s a path of destruction above our house through the woods where trees are just laid over,” said Leslie resident, Jeremy Quillen.

The National Weather Service is investigating whether the damage is the result of a tornado.

