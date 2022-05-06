Advertisement

Experts says baby formula shortage is far from over

Baby formula shortage
Baby formula shortage(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Formula shelves are running low, and experts say there is still no end in sight.

Retailers have been struggling to stock formula since Abbott Nutrition’s formula was recalled in February. This, backpacked with the product strain from the pandemic, resulted in a national formula shortage.

Meanwhile, companies like Gerber and Perrigo have had to ramp up production to try and meet supply needs.

Heidi Staats, Director of the Office of Nutritional Services for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR), says there are working diligently to get mothers and children what they need; however, she says she doesn’t see the issue getting resolved anytime soon.

“As production and supply and demand are all, you know, tied together, what happens or what we see are certain products will make rebounds, and there are still some that are lagging,” she explained. “It’ll probably be an ongoing issue that those of us servicing this population are going to experience for quite some time.”

Staats works with Women, Infants and Children (WIC) participants and says no child enrolled in the program has gone without formula in the seven months they have been dealing with the shortage. She says there are coordinating with retailers and out-of-state formula warehouses to find alternative products.

WVDHHR is now having to warn people against panic buying. Additionally, WIC participants are not allowed to purchase their full formula benefit of nine cans. They are asked to only purchase two to three at a time.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Shad Sauvage signs with Alice Lloyd
James Monroe’s Shad Sauvage signs with Alice Lloyd men’s basketball
Voters in Beckley heard from nine candidates leading up to Tuesday's primary election
Raleigh County NAACP Chapter hosts candidate forum in Beckley
National Nurses Week
Hospitals across the country participate in National Nurses Week
Meet the candidates for the 9th W.Va. Senate District
Home damaged by fallen tree
Greenbrier Co. resident reports damage from afternoon storm