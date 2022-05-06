Advertisement

Election signs vandalized in Summers County

By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Campaign signs for a local school board candidate have been vandalized. Stan Duncan says numerous signs of his have been cut up and spray painted. Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris says anyone caught vandalizing signs could face a misdemeanor charge.

“It bothers me that the democratic process is being interrupted and that a candidate should be able to put out their positive message and should get it out to the voters and let them make their decisions,” said Duncan.

“They better hope we don’t catch them is all I’ll say. We will prosecute them fully, the prosecutor is on board. It’s just gotten out of hand,” said Sheriff Faris.

Sheriff Faris says they are working to put up stealth cameras to hopefully stop election sign vandalism.

