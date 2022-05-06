Advertisement

Dead shark hung from ceiling at Florida high school is senior prank gone too far, police say

A dead shark was found hanging over a stairwell at Ponte Vedra High School, where the mascot is a shark. (Source: WJXT/Viewer photos/CNN)
By Marilyn Parker
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (WJXT) – Senior pranks are common in high schools this time of year, but police say what may have been a senior prank in Florida went too far.

A dead shark was found hanging over a stairwell at Ponte Vedra High School, where the mascot is a shark.

Sophomore Cooper Gottfried said he saw the shark Thursday morning and couldn’t believe it.

“I was going to first period and there was this massive shark hanging from the ceiling and it smelled really bad,” Gottfried said.

Students started sharing pictures of the shark on social media, saying it was a senior prank. But there could be some major consequences.

Both the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife are investigating.

The school gave surveillance video to the sheriff’s office but won’t release the video publicly because it could impede the investigation. Any students found to be involved in the incident could face suspension or even expulsion. Criminal charges are also possible.

Custodians at the school took the shark down.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Friday to sign house bill 7071, which will...
Governor signs ‘sales tax holiday’ package; gas, diapers, essential items becoming tax-free
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead
FILE - Actor Fred Savage attends the FOX All-Star Party at the Fox Winter TCA on Friday, Jan....
Fred Savage dropped from ‘The Wonder Years’ amid allegations
First Lady Jill Biden and Romania’s First Lady Carmen Iohannis talk with Ukrainian and Romanian...
Jill Biden hears heartbreak of Ukrainian moms now in Romania
First Lady Jill Biden and Romania’s First Lady Carmen Iohannis talk with Ukrainian and Romanian...
RAW: Jill Biden tours school in Romania, meets with Ukrainian mothers