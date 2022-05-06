Advertisement

Brother of Clemson coach accused of distributing child porn

Henry Swinney III is accused of distributing child pornography.
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – The brother of the Clemson Tigers head football coach was one of three men arrested in connection to child sexual exploitation investigations, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

WHNS reports Henry Ervil Swinney III of Clemson, who is the brother of coach Dabo Swinney, was arrested on April 23 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted an investigation.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Henry Swinney distributed child sexual abuse material through a “Mega” file sharing link.

He is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators also arrested 22-year-old Carson Alexander Radlein, who they said was in possession of multiple files of child sex abuse material after a separate investigation.

He is facing 11 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Additionally, 55-year-old Gordon Helton Jr. was arrested for distribution and possession of child sex abuse material.

Helton is facing 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Copyright 2022 FOX Carolina via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Friday to sign house bill 7071, which will...
Governor signs ‘sales tax holiday’ package; gas, diapers, essential items becoming tax-free
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead
FILE - Actor Fred Savage attends the FOX All-Star Party at the Fox Winter TCA on Friday, Jan....
Fred Savage dropped from ‘The Wonder Years’ amid allegations
First Lady Jill Biden and Romania’s First Lady Carmen Iohannis talk with Ukrainian and Romanian...
Jill Biden hears heartbreak of Ukrainian moms now in Romania
First Lady Jill Biden and Romania’s First Lady Carmen Iohannis talk with Ukrainian and Romanian...
RAW: Jill Biden tours school in Romania, meets with Ukrainian mothers