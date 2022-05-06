Beckley, Independence & River View avoid elimination, advance to sectional title games
WVSSAC Sectional Softball
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:44 AM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was win or go home for many local softball teams in sectional play on Thursday. Check out the final scores.
CLASS AAA: R3S2
Beckley 15 - Princeton 7
The Lady Eagles will face Greenbrier East for the sectional title.
CLASS AA: R3S2
Independence 8 - Nicholas County 0
The Lady Patriots will face Shady Spring for the sectional title.
CLASS A: R3S1
River View 11 - Montcalm 8
The Lady Raiders will face James Monroe for the sectional title.
