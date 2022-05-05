Advertisement

Woman mistook body found floating in canal for manatee

A Florida woman cleaning up her backyard thought she saw a manatee in the canal, but it was a body. (WPBF)
By Ari Hait
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPBF) - A woman walking around her backyard was surprised to see something floating in the canal behind her house. She thought it was an animal, but it was actually a body.

Police are now trying to figure out what happened to him.

Maureen McGuire regularly takes a walk along the canal in the backyard of her Port St. Lucie home.

“I’m forever pulling weeds and checking back there. There’s a lot of wildlife back there. There’s alligators there,” McGuire said.

But it wasn’t an alligator she saw Wednesday morning.

“I saw it there and I thought it was a manatee,” McGuire said.

She thought the animal was either dead or in trouble. So, McGuire called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, and they quickly figured out it was not a manatee.

“FWC responded and determined it was a human body,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

Mascara believes the body had been in the water for about a day and is calling it a suspicious death.

“That’s all we can really say right now until we get the body off-site to the medical examiner’s office,” Mascara said.

As the medical examiner determines how the man died, detectives will try to figure out how he wound up in the canal behind McGuire’s home.

“I guess it is scary, sure, to think that right in my own backyard something like that happened,” McGuire said. “I was shocked. But I guess these days and ages nothing shocks you really.”

Since the story first aired, WPBF learned the man has been identified as 32-year-old Daniel Pastor.

His mother reported him missing on Sunday.

