May is Healthy Vision Month: Here’s how to maximize your vision for the long run

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - May is Healthy Vision Month in the U.S., and one local optometrist is stressing the need for routine eye exams.

Dr. Mark Holliday, owner of the Beckley Vision Center on Harper Road, says eye health should start as early as possible. He also recommends patients have a dilated eye examination once a year. This way, problems like Glycoma, cataracts and even cancer can be detected early.

“These things do progress slowly, so we have a chance to keep up with them and monitor the patient and keep them having good ocular health and good vision. That is our goal. Good vision health leads to good vision.”

In addition to regular exams, Dr. Holliday has several tips for those in-between appointments.

This includes:

- Limiting screen time

- Lowering the brightness on devices

-Wearing glasses that block UV rays

Most importantly, he says if you see any changes in your vision, report it to your doctor as soon as possible.

