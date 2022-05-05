Advertisement

Man charged with sexual abuse after exposing himself to children, police say

Robert O. Grindle was charged with two counts of sexual abuse after police say he exposed...
Robert O. Grindle was charged with two counts of sexual abuse after police say he exposed himself to children.(Glasgow Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (Gray News) – Police in Kentucky have charged a man after they say he exposed himself to two children.

The Glasgow Police Department said they arrested Robert O. Grindle Wednesday after investigating a complaint made against him.

After the investigation, the department determined that Grindle had exposed himself to victims who were younger than 12 years old.

Police charged Grindle with two counts of first degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a projectile toward the sea.
South Korea says North Korea fired projectile toward sea
CAPTION CORRECTS THE LOCATION - A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical...
Evacuation efforts go on at sprawling Ukrainian steel mill
A Moscow court has extended WNBA superstar Brittney Griner's detention in Russia on drug...
Brittney Griner detained in Russia as Mercury opens season
Shad Sauvage signs with Alice Lloyd
James Monroe’s Shad Sauvage signs with Alice Lloyd men’s basketball
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Rescuers look for victims at Cuba hotel after blast kills 22