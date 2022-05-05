Gorgeous Cinco de Mayo in store for us

A gorgeous day is in store for this Cinco de Mayo with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s and even the low 80s for some. Get out and enjoy this beautiful weather today because we will be growing unsettled for the rest of the week.

Overnight, most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies, however, a few showers are possible late. Temperatures will stay mild with lows only getting down into the mid-50s to low-60s.

Some scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm will move into the region tomorrow morning. More widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon hours which will keep temperatures in the 60s and low 70s throughout the day.

Some storms could turn strong to severe Friday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and small hail are the greatest threats, however, we cannot rule out an isolated tornado.

Some more rain will continue to fall on Saturday before we dry up just in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the 60s.

We look to stay dry for quite some time next week and temperatures will be heating up once again. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

