Clouds build in tonight; strong-to-severe storms possible Friday

Heavy rain, gusty winds, hail & rotation in storms will be possible
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, cloud cover will build in ahead of an incoming cold front. With a southerly wind, temps will stay mild, in the upper 50s and low 60s. Most of the night looks dry, just muggy. We could see a few isolated showers pop up after midnight.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring rounds of rain throughout the day, starting in the early morning and continuing into the afternoon. Thunderstorms are looking likely as well, especially during the late afternoon and early evening. Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible, especially during the 2nd half of the day tomorrow. Stay weather aware!

SEVERE OUTLOOK-FRIDAY
SEVERE OUTLOOK-FRIDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

Severe storms could bring torrential rain, gusty winds, and hail. Of lesser threat (but not zero) is the slim chance for a few brief/isolated tornadoes.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

The severe threat should gradually end into the late-night Friday night, but we’ll see lingering rain showers into Saturday for most of the day. We’ll be cooler behind this front as well; temps will drop into the upper 40s-mid 50s with areas of fog Friday night-early Saturday. Highs temps Saturday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

DEPATURE FROM NORMAL
DEPATURE FROM NORMAL(WVVA WEATHER)

We look dry again by Mother’s Day, with sunshine and seasonable high temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Next week, we look warmer and drier for a while...

Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

