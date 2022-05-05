Advertisement

Child critically injured after shooting himself in head with gun, police say

St. Louis police report a 3-year-old is in critical condition after shooting himself with a gun.
St. Louis police report a 3-year-old is in critical condition after shooting himself with a gun.
By KMOV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Police in St. Louis are investigating a critical shooting that involved a child Wednesday afternoon.

KMOV reports a 3-year-old found a gun from a mattress and shot himself in the head while at a residence north of downtown, according to authorities.

Police said the child was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident, and police said the child abuse unit was also investigating.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a projectile toward the sea.
South Korea says North Korea fired projectile toward sea
CAPTION CORRECTS THE LOCATION - A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical...
Evacuation efforts go on at sprawling Ukrainian steel mill
A Moscow court has extended WNBA superstar Brittney Griner's detention in Russia on drug...
Brittney Griner detained in Russia as Mercury opens season
Shad Sauvage signs with Alice Lloyd
James Monroe’s Shad Sauvage signs with Alice Lloyd men’s basketball
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Rescuers look for victims at Cuba hotel after blast kills 22