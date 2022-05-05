Advertisement

Bluefield, Shady Spring & Midland Trail among Wednesday softball winners

WVSSAC Sectional Softball
By Hannah Howard
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:00 AM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Softball sectionals continue in West Virginia. Here’s a look at Wednesday final scores:

CLASS AA: R3S1

Bluefield 16 - Westside 2

CLASS AA: R3S2

Shady Spring 1 - Independence 0

CLASS AAA: R3S2

Princeton 7 - Oak Hill 5

Greenbrier East 4 - Beckley 0

CLASS A: R3S2

Midland Trail 8 - Greenbrier West 0

CLASS A: R3S1

James Monroe 9 - River View 1

Montcalm 6 - Mount View 3

