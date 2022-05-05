Bluefield, Shady Spring & Midland Trail among Wednesday softball winners
WVSSAC Sectional Softball
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:00 AM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Softball sectionals continue in West Virginia. Here’s a look at Wednesday final scores:
CLASS AA: R3S1
Bluefield 16 - Westside 2
CLASS AA: R3S2
Shady Spring 1 - Independence 0
CLASS AAA: R3S2
Princeton 7 - Oak Hill 5
Greenbrier East 4 - Beckley 0
CLASS A: R3S2
Midland Trail 8 - Greenbrier West 0
CLASS A: R3S1
James Monroe 9 - River View 1
Montcalm 6 - Mount View 3
