Advertisement

Bidens host Mexico first lady at Cinco de Mayo celebration

President Joe Biden greets Mexico's first lady Beatriz Gutierrez Muller during a Cinco de Mayo...
President Joe Biden greets Mexico's first lady Beatriz Gutierrez Muller during a Cinco de Mayo event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Cinco de Mayo on Thursday by honoring the impact that Mexican Americans and other immigrant communities have had in the United States as he hosted a White House party with Mexico’s first lady as the guest of honor.

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, joined Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the Rose Garden reception that featured tables draped in orange, blue, lime-green and other party colors.

“We are an immigrant nation. We say that, but people act like they don’t believe it,” said Biden who briefly left the podium to personally greet Gutiérrez Müller. “That is our strength.”

The president urged lawmakers to approve an immigration overhaul he sent to Congress his first week in office that remains stalled. He said that if that measure does not pass, action could still be taken on smaller initiatives that have bipartisan support, including protecting people brought to the United States illegally as children.

About 100 attendees ate steak tacos, pork tamales, empanadas, ceviche, jicama salad and watermelon, as well as chocolate-dipped churros. Margaritas on the rocks, beer and other drink options, were also served, as a chef mashed avocados for guacamole in a large molcajete.

The day marks Mexico’s triumph on May 5, 1862, over the French in the Battle of Puebla, where Mexican soldiers beat back Napoleon III’s forces despite being vastly outnumbered. Cinco de Mayo has become more popular in the United States than it is in much of Mexico. It gives Mexican Americans a chance to celebrate Mexican heritage, but the day also is heavily promoted for commercial purposes by beer and snack companies.

“Our relationship with Mexico is special,” Jill Biden said, adding, “Joe always says that politics is personal. And I’m grateful to continue building our friendship.”

U.S. presidents from both parties have tried to use Cinco de Mayo to celebrate the contributions of Mexican-Americans — a growing and powerful voting bloc.

The exception was President Donald Trump, whose centerpiece campaign promise before his 2016 election was vowing to wall off the entire U.S.-Mexico border. The 45th president didn’t attend Cinco de Mayo ceremonies, though he released statements, including one in 2018, that hailed “the significant contributions of Mexican Americans to the United States.”

Trump also tweeted about the holiday before being banned from the social media site. As a candidate in 2016, he wrote that “I love Hispanics” while lauding the taco bowls on the menu at the Trump Tower office building in Manhattan.

Last year, Biden commemorated the day by visiting a Washington taqueria that had benefited from Biden administration program to help eateries that lost business because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead
The Federal Reserve reports consumer debt is up to more than $52 billion as of March 2022.
Record debt: Consumers are racking up credit card debt at record rates
The identities of the tourists haven’t been made public.
3 US tourists die at Bahamas hotel after falling ill
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
‘I knew she would be OK’: Pet owner explains decision to leave dog tied to fire hydrant
CAPTION CORRECTS THE LOCATION - A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical...
Ukraine: Women, kids, older adults evacuated from steel mill