82-year-old tradition returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s that time of year again! The Gambill Amusements traveling carnival has returned to Beckley.

This year’s event will feature all the quintessential carnival rides- like the ferris wheel, a zero gravity machine, a merry-go-round- and a few new ones. And, of course, no fair is complete without the food.

WVVA spoke with a fifth gerneration member of the Gambill Amusements family, who says anyone can enjoy the carnival.

“Our whole basis is family fun,” shared Brooke Turner. “All we want to see is all the families come out together and get a funnel cake, ride the ferris wheel and have a good time. I enjoy looking out at all the families. even when you walk through Kid Land, all the little kids are having a good time, and the parents are standing there with their phones out having a great time.”

The Beckley Spring Carnival will kick off tonight at 6 p.m. It will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. Tickets can be purchased online, which offers a discount, or in person. Ulimited ride wristbands are $25.

For even more infomration on Gambill Amusements, visit gambillamusements.com.

