Wyoming East and James Monroe snag sectional wins
Warriors win close, Mavs win comfortably
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RICHMOND W.Va. (WVVA) -Wyoming East advanced to the 2A sectional title game with its 5-2 win over Bluefield.
James Monroe cruised past Mount View 12-3 to advance in the Class A tournament.
Some other scores from Tuesday night:
Woodrow Wilson 10 Princeton 1
Independence 10 Liberty 0
Greenbrier East 12 Oak Hill 1
River View 8 Montcalm 0
Shady Spring 6 Nicholas County 0
