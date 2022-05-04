Wyoming East and James Monroe snag sectional wins

NEW RICHMOND W.Va. (WVVA) -Wyoming East advanced to the 2A sectional title game with its 5-2 win over Bluefield.

James Monroe cruised past Mount View 12-3 to advance in the Class A tournament.

Some other scores from Tuesday night:

Woodrow Wilson 10 Princeton 1

Independence 10 Liberty 0

Greenbrier East 12 Oak Hill 1

River View 8 Montcalm 0

Shady Spring 6 Nicholas County 0

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.