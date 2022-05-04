Advertisement

Wyoming East and James Monroe snag sectional wins

Warriors win close, Mavs win comfortably
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RICHMOND W.Va. (WVVA) -Wyoming East advanced to the 2A sectional title game with its 5-2 win over Bluefield.

James Monroe cruised past Mount View 12-3 to advance in the Class A tournament.

Some other scores from Tuesday night:

Woodrow Wilson 10 Princeton 1

Independence 10 Liberty 0

Greenbrier East 12 Oak Hill 1

River View 8 Montcalm 0

Shady Spring 6 Nicholas County 0

