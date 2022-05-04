Advertisement

We’ll be warm and mainly dry Thursday; storms return Friday

A frontal system moves in at the end of the week
TOMORROW
TOMORROW
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT

We’ll be mainly dry overnight tonight, with a light NW breeze keeping us company. Lows tonight will be cooler than last night, but still seasonable, in the upper mid-40s-low 50s.

FUTURECAST- TOMORROW
FUTURECAST- TOMORROW

Thursday will bring warmer weather, with highs in the 70s and low 80s for most. We’ll actually feel a bit muggy tomorrow afternoon, and a few stray showers could pop up, but most will stay dry. We’ll see increasing clouds and mild low temps in the 50s Thursday night.

FUTURECAST - FRIDAY
FUTURECAST - FRIDAY

A strong frontal system will then push in at the end of the workweek. We’ll see some showers and a few t-storms Friday morning as a warm front pushes into the region. Highs will still be warm, in the low 70s for many, but we’ll remain unsettled. More rounds of wider-spread showers and thunderstorms look possible late Friday afternoon and into Friday night.

FRIDAY
FRIDAY

A few storms Friday could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, heavy rain, and even some hail as the cold front part of the system heads in. We’ll see some lingering rain into Saturday as well, but should be drier and seasonable (but cooler) with highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

Next week at a glance looks warm and dry for a while...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

