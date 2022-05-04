Advertisement

Morning showers will give way to drier conditions this afternoon

Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and 70s are expected this afternoon
By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Some showers will continue to fall across our region this morning as a cold front moves by. We will dry up behind that front this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds but temperatures won’t be quite as warm as we have been. Most will see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with seasonable temperatures. Lows will get down into the upper 40s and low 50s tonight.

Dry conditions will last throughout the day tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will climb back up into the 70s and possibly the low 80s for some.

We will become unsettled once again as we wrap up the week. A low-pressure system will bring widespread rain and even some thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. Some storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and locally heavy downpours on Friday. That will cool us down with highs in the 60s and low 70s over the weekend.

We will dry up next week and warm up as well with highs back in the 70s and 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

