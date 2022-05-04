Advertisement

Local Mexican restaurant prepares for “busiest day of the year”

By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mexican restaurants and cantinas are preparing for their “busiest day of the year,” Cinco de Mayo.

Cinco de Mayo, which translates to the “fifth of May,” is the annual celebration of Mexico’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The holiday has been known to inspire colorful outfits, Mariachi outfits and dancing, but perhaps the biggest draw is the food.

José Rizo, owner of El Mariachi in Beaver, says they are excited to kick off this year’s festivities and show the community what they have spent weeks preparing.

“It’s always, of course, our busiest day of the year,” he explained. “Yeah, it’s something that we take a lot of pride in to try to create new ways to entertain people and have a good time.”

Rizo says he and his staff are expecting to serve 600 people on Thursday alone. The restaurant will be having Cinco de Mayo activities all day long, but the real party will begin at 4 p.m. There will be food trucks and beer outside for those waiting to get in, as well as live music that those dining inside can enjoy. The restaurant will also be selling commemorative t-shirts and glasses.

WVVA reached out to various Mexican restaurants in the Raleigh County area, all of which are preparing for an increase in traffic over the weekend.

