Kimberly man faces felony charges in sexual assault case

Clayton Smith
Clayton Smith(Fayette County Sheriffs Department)
By Megan Brandl
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Kimberly man was arrested in Fayette County Wednesday, May 4, following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

Clayton A. Smith, 20 of Kimberly, is charged with the felony offense of sexual assault in the third degree. During the investigation, authorities found that Smith was having consensual sexual relations with a female who was under the age of 14.

Smith was arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate where he posted a $50,000 bond. He will now await further court proceedings.

