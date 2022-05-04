Advertisement

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, medication used to end a pregnancy in W.Va. could result in felony charges


We’re learning new details regarding what could happen in West Virginia if Roe v. Wade is...
We’re learning new details regarding what could happen in West Virginia if Roe v. Wade is overturned.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - We’re learning new details regarding what could happen in West Virginia if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The Mountain State is one of 13 states with trigger laws on the books that would ban abortions immediately.

According to Beckley attorney, Robert Dunlap, the state code on the issue would revert back to a 1924 law that not only bans abortions, but any medication used to end the life of an unborn child. WV Code § 61-2-8 (wvlegislature.gov)

“Let’s say your daughter is sexually assaulted. If she takes that medication the next day, it’s so broad that anyone who sells the medication would terminate a fertilized egg could be charged with 3-10 years in prison.”

Two of the most common pills used to terminate pregnancies include Mifepristone and Misoprostol.

Under the 1924 law, anyone in West Virginia who prescribes these medications or performs an abortion could also be charged with a felony.

The law also states that if the mother’s life is lost in the process of that abortion, the person prescribing the medication or performing the procedure could be charged with murder.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program homepage
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program still accepting applications
Gambill Amusements Beckley Spring Carnival
82-year-old tradition returns to Beckley
Dr. Holliday Beckley Vision Center
May is Healthy Vision Month: Here’s how to maximize your vision for the long run
Shady vs. Indy
Bluefield, Shady Spring & Midland Trail among Wednesday softball winners
On Tuesday, Neighbors reported hearing a flurry of shots fired just after five-thirty on...
‘I heard rapid firearm discharges really close to the house.’ neighbors react to drive-by shooting in Bluefield