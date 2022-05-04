‘I heard rapid firearm discharges really close to the house.’ neighbors react to drive-by shooting in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, Neighbors reported hearing a flurry of shots fired just after five-thirty on Frederick street in Bluefield, West Virginia. A home in the ‘800 block’, appeared to be the target.

“I was in my basement working on a couple of projects. I heard rapid firearm discharges. Really close to the house.”

Detective Kenneth Adams with Bluefield West Virginia Police Department said multiple cars and firearms were involved and children got caught in the line of fire. A 7-year-old had shrapnel wounds to the face, and a 16-year-old had a bullet graze wound on his left shoulder.

“During this altercation, 3 adult males had driven past a group of people and opened fire on them. There were children there from 7 years of age to 17 years of age.”

Adams said this isn’t a random act of gun violence. The people involved were related to each other.

“They’re all related distantly, friends, family members. They had been called to the scene when this happened. I think more than anything, it was just a show of force on their part.”

Bluefield West Virginia Police arrested 27-year-old Deliezhea Gravely in connection with the shooting. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail. His bond is set at 200,000 dollars. Adams believes the recent numbers of shootings in the area are the by-product of questionable parenting.

“Most of these ordeals and shootings that we have had have been involved with juveniles. It ranges from junior high to high school level. The parents have been involved in this too. The parents in this matter, a lot of them have knowingly allowed their children to carry firearms.”

Police say they are currently on the search for 2 more suspects involved. We’ll continue to bring you more updates on this case as we receive them.

