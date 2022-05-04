Bluefield, Va. asks for residents’ input on 10-year plan

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, Va. hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday to hear residents’ input on the town’s upcoming downtown master plan. Mayor Donnie Linkous said the goal is to hear from as many residents as possible, and of all ages.

The town partnered with engineering company Cardno to develop the plan -- and Linkous made it clear Tuesday that input from the public is essential moving forward.

“If you get a bunch of your friends together and you talk about it, you want to see something happen -- call over to town hall,” said Linkous. “let us know so we can get you involved with these people, because that’s the whole idea of this plan.”

Linkous added there will be more opportunities for public comment as the master plan process continues.

