Thunderstorms will be possible overnight and into early Wed AM

A frontal system heading in our direction overnight will bring unsettled weather. We could see a few showers/thunderstorms through sundown (mainly east of I-77), but most will stay dry.

Overnight, especially around midnight and after, we’ll see rounds of showers and thunderstorms develop as a cold front moves into the area. Since this front is moving through overnight, severe weather doesn’t look likely...but localized heavy rain, gusty winds, and lots of thunder and lightning will still be possible in sub-severe cells. Lows tonight will remain mild, in the upper 50s and low 60s overnight.

Wednesday will start with early morning rain, but we’ll see more sun break out during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be a bit cooler than we’ve been to start the workweek, but still seasonable, in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday will bring warmer, sunny weather with highs back in the 70s and 80s.

Another frontal system will bring a renewed chance of rain Friday and into Saturday to begin the weekend. We’ll cool down a bit by then as well...stay tuned!

