Summer-like conditions are expected today

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and 80s this afternoon with a few showers and storms possible
Partly cloudy skies are expected today with a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A warm front is currently lifting through the region which will warm us up into the upper 70s and 80s this afternoon. This heat and instability will allow for some showers and thunderstorms to pop up this afternoon, although most should stay dry. We will be breezy at times this afternoon with wind gusts possibly over 30 mph at times.

Some scattered showers and storms are possible overnight, otherwise, we will see partly cloudy skies. We will stay unseasonably warm tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Some showers and possibly a thunderstorm will move through the area tomorrow morning as a cold front passes by. We will dry up Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will be cooler. More seasonable conditions are expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Drier conditions are expected on Thursday, but that doesn’t last long. More widespread rain and thunderstorms move back into the region to finish off the week. That’ll cool temperatures down as well with highs in the 60s over the weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

