Princeton native & businessman releases book on near-death experience; holding discussions at local libraries

The next book discussion and signing will be the Craft Memorial Library on May 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - For some Jim Owen is a childhood friend and others a local businessman, realtor and auctioneer who spent many years acquiring and selling properties in his hometown of Princeton, West Virginia and surrounding communities. His newest titie is author of ‘In Search of A River’ a spiritual memoir chronicling Owen’s life leading up to and after the day he died--four times.

Owen is hosting discussions and signings in Mercer County this week and you can still catch a discussion at the Craft Memorial Library on May 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM.

Owen stopped by WVVA this morning to discuss part of his journey with our Joshua Bolden. Watch above.

