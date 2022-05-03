Advertisement

Norman Mineta, 1st Asian-American Cabinet secretary, dies

FILE - In this June 7, 2011 file photo, former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta, and his...
FILE - In this June 7, 2011 file photo, former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta, and his wife Deni arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Norman Mineta, who as federal transportation secretary ordered commercial flights grounded after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001, died Tuesday. He was 90.

John Flaherty, Mineta’s former chief of staff, said Mineta died “peacefully at his home surrounded by family” in Edgewater, Maryland.

“His cause of death was a heart ailment,” Flaherty added. “He was an extraordinary public servant and a very dear friend.”

Mineta broke racial barriers in becoming mayor of San Jose, California. He was also the first Asian-American to become a Cabinet secretary, serving under both Democratic President Bill Clinton and Republican George W. Bush.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river

Latest News

An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding...
Emu on the loose: Officers wrangle bird that traveled over 30 miles from home
A draft opinion reveals the Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade.
SCOTUS draft opinion would overturn Roe v. Wade
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of...
Tennessee governor won’t release records on execution error
U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police...
US sends canine body armor to Ukrainian service dogs
Jim Owen
Princeton native & businessman releases book on near-death experience; holding discussions at local libraries