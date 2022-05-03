Advertisement

Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELROSE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A house fire badly damaged a home in the Mercer County community of Melrose Monday afternoon.

Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a call came in around 4:30 p.m. reporting the incident. A firefighter on-scene confirmed with WVVA that no people were home at the time of the fire, although a pet dog was found deceased. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Melrose Elementary school posted on Facebook Monday evening asking for donations to help the family recover. You can find that information on the school’s Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
Gov. Justice speaks on SRJ probe results
Gov. Justice says he’s ‘really confident’ of SRJ probe findings
Almost Heaven Horse Sanctuary is opening in southern West Virginia.
Sanctuary hopes to save the horses but needs volunteers

Latest News

AEP's proposed price hike would go into effect on September 1, 2022
McDowell County Commission opposes AEP rate hike
- clipped version
- clipped version
Greenbrier Council of Labor Unions
Negotiations between Greenbrier Hotel, Labor Union still ongoing
Homeless Inc.
Lewisburg-based non-profit rebuilds after struggling through pandemic