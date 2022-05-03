Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday

MELROSE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A house fire badly damaged a home in the Mercer County community of Melrose Monday afternoon.

Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a call came in around 4:30 p.m. reporting the incident. A firefighter on-scene confirmed with WVVA that no people were home at the time of the fire, although a pet dog was found deceased. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Melrose Elementary school posted on Facebook Monday evening asking for donations to help the family recover. You can find that information on the school’s Facebook post.

