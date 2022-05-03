Advertisement

McDowell County Commission opposes AEP rate hike

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - McDowell County’s Commissioners opposed a proposed AEP rate hike on Wednesday, April 27th through a proclamation signed by President Cecil Patterson and commissioners Michael Brooks and Cody Estep.

Non-profit Council of the Southern Mountains in Welch said county residents are struggling to keep up with already rising energy costs.

“It’s really hurting people, and not just low income,” said Tammi Ferrell. “I feel like I work to pay my power bill, my gas bill and my groceries. It’s got to stop. I don’t know what the answer is other than putting a stop to all of these price hikes and these increases.”

Monthly rates could jump by more than $18 a month for customers using 1,000 kWh beginning on September 1. AEP requested the price hike from W.Va.’s Public Service Commission on April 20th.

“You think long and hard before you file a case like this,” said Phil Moye of Appalachian Power. “But it’s one of those things that if you don’t, it just becomes a worse thing to deal with later.”

Moye said the decision to raise prices came as a result of higher costs across the board -- specifically for energy AEP buys itself to supply customers with. In McDowell County however, residents said they’re fed up with the situation.

“Everything is going up and they simply don’t care about the consumer,” said Brandy Stamper. “When things go up they just pass it on to us.”

Boone County Commissioners have since submitted their own letter of opposition to the PSC regarding the proposed price hike. The PSC is unable to comment due to the pending decision.

