Happening This Weekend: The Haggard Brothers with EmiSunshine

Noel and Ben, the sons of Merle Haggard take the Chuck Mathena Center stage at 7 PM on May 7th
By Joshua Bolden
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The sons of Merle Haggard are coming to the Chuck Mathena Center on Saturday, May 7th at 7 PM.

Candace Wilson with the Chuck Mathena Center stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss what the brothers will be performing and how they are putting their own spin on their dad’s classic songs.

The Chuck Mathena Center is located at 2 Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV.

Joining Noel & Ben Haggard is friend to WVVA Today and artist EmiSunshine. The 17 year-old-singer and songwriter is from the Madisonville, Tennessee.

Purchase your tickets here. at CMCWV.org.

