Happening This Weekend: The Haggard Brothers with EmiSunshine

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The sons of Merle Haggard are coming to the Chuck Mathena Center on Saturday, May 7th at 7 PM.

Candace Wilson with the Chuck Mathena Center stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss what the brothers will be performing and how they are putting their own spin on their dad’s classic songs.

The Chuck Mathena Center is located at 2 Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV.

Joining Noel & Ben Haggard is friend to WVVA Today and artist EmiSunshine. The 17 year-old-singer and songwriter is from the Madisonville, Tennessee.

Purchase your tickets here.

