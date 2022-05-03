City of Princeton announces 10 year economic development blueprint.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Princeton has been on an economic roll for the last 10 years. The Director of the city’s Economic Development Authority says They want that trend to continue.

“What this is, is to try and build a blueprint to determine what the city is going to look like in the next 10 years. Times are changing, the city that our residents live in now has changed dramatically since 10 years ago. It is going to dramatically 10 years from now.”

The City of Princeton is giving a green light to move forward with the latest plan for economic improvements over the coming decade. More than 100 new businesses have set roots in Princeton since 2014. The hope is this new plan will bring another crop of small businesses to the mercer county seat over the next decade.

“We’re in touch with a few people already, there are talks of filling those spots up. We want to make sure we don’t want to just throw a business in there and hope for the best. We’ve had over 100 businesses over the past 5 years, 80-85% of those have stayed in business because they have a plan. That’s one of the biggest things is I want to make sure they have a plan going into it.”

With PCH’s recent partnership with WVU Medicine, the city wants to capitalize on the healthcare growth in the city, while also strengthening the transportation system.

“With WVU healthcare coming in and possibly emerging within this coming year, you’re looking at a whole new aspect to southern West Virginia. Along with that, you bring in transportation to bring in that kind of a flow with the change that’s going on in the community.”

Future meetings with various committees are open to the public. They’ll be held inside Princeton City Hall over the next year.

