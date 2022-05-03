City of Princeton announces 10 year economic development blueprint.
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Princeton has been on an economic roll for the last 10 years. The Director of the city’s Economic Development Authority says They want that trend to continue.
The City of Princeton is giving a green light to move forward with the latest plan for economic improvements over the coming decade. More than 100 new businesses have set roots in Princeton since 2014. The hope is this new plan will bring another crop of small businesses to the mercer county seat over the next decade.
With PCH’s recent partnership with WVU Medicine, the city wants to capitalize on the healthcare growth in the city, while also strengthening the transportation system.
Future meetings with various committees are open to the public. They’ll be held inside Princeton City Hall over the next year.
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.