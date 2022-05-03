Bluefield and Wyoming East notch blowout wins to setup Tuesday night rematch

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Cara Brown threw three shutout innings and homered in the Lady Beavers’ 16-0 win over Westside.

Wyoming East beat Pikeview 9-0 in five innings.

The Lady Warriors host the Lady Beavers on Tuesday night. Wyoming East beat Bluefield less than a week ago on a walk-off grand slam.

