Advertisement

Bluefield Police respond to shots fired

Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.(WVVA News)
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police responded to reports of shots fired on Frederick Street on Tuesday evening, according to Bluefield Chief of Police Dennis Dillow.

He said at least two juveniles with “superficial injuries” ran to College Avenue afterward.

Last month, two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a separate shooting on Frederick Street.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river

Latest News

The Haggard Brothers
Happening This Weekend: The Haggard Brothers with EmiSunshine
Jim Owen
Princeton native & businessman releases book on near-death experience; holding discussions at local libraries
Birthdays: 5.3.22
Birthdays: 5.3.22
ARC grant announcement
ARC announces $250,000 grant for New River Gorge Regional Development Authority