Bluefield Police respond to shots fired
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police responded to reports of shots fired on Frederick Street on Tuesday evening, according to Bluefield Chief of Police Dennis Dillow.
He said at least two juveniles with “superficial injuries” ran to College Avenue afterward.
Last month, two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a separate shooting on Frederick Street.
