ARH holds career fair to battle worker shortages

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) is hosting a three-day career fair to battle worker shortages. Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has held monthly career fairs with the goal of hiring more nurses.

They say the event helps them expedite the hiring process. Potential employees can meet with employers, complete their applications and even have an on-site interview.

Michelle Williams, ARH’s Regional Humane Resources Director, says their hospital is no different from those across the nation. She says they are all in need of nurses.

“We like to have these various recruitment events so that we can show the community that we are here to support them and the healthcare needs of this community and walk them through the process in terms of what positions we have available and how they can apply for those positions and get them ready as soon as possible.”

The fair kicked off today, Tuesday, May 3, at Beckley ARH. Event moderators said they had several applicants.

The fair will be held again in Beckley on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. before heading to Summers County on Thursday.

Beckley ARH is currently looking to hire RNs, LPNs, Nursing Aides, Rad Techs and more. Those interested can apply online at arhcareers.org or text 606-438-2743.

