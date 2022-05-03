Advertisement

ARH holds career fair to battle worker shortages

ARH Career Fair
ARH Career Fair(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) is hosting a three-day career fair to battle worker shortages. Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has held monthly career fairs with the goal of hiring more nurses.

They say the event helps them expedite the hiring process. Potential employees can meet with employers, complete their applications and even have an on-site interview.

Michelle Williams, ARH’s Regional Humane Resources Director, says their hospital is no different from those across the nation. She says they are all in need of nurses.

“We like to have these various recruitment events so that we can show the community that we are here to support them and the healthcare needs of this community and walk them through the process in terms of what positions we have available and how they can apply for those positions and get them ready as soon as possible.”

The fair kicked off today, Tuesday, May 3, at Beckley ARH. Event moderators said they had several applicants.

The fair will be held again in Beckley on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. before heading to Summers County on Thursday.

Beckley ARH is currently looking to hire RNs, LPNs, Nursing Aides, Rad Techs and more. Those interested can apply online at arhcareers.org or text 606-438-2743.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river

Latest News

Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
The City of Princeton announces 10-year economic development blueprint
City of Princeton announces 10 year economic development blueprint.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
AEP's proposed price hike would go into effect on September 1, 2022
McDowell County Commission opposes AEP rate hike